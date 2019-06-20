People intoxicated by opium hidden in their attics

Kavadarci, 20 June 2019 (MIA) – Hundreds of kilos of raw opium are thought to lay hidden throughout the country. About sixty years ago, when the production of opium was banned because of the discovery that the substance could be used to make drugs, a lot of people hid their high-quality raw opium reserves for rainy days.

Many of them ended up in prison for selling raw opium on the black market, but there are also some who gave their reserves to the state for minimal compensation.

Although the topic of selling raw opium is still taboo, rumor has it that many of the nouveau riche businessmen have made their fortunes this way.

Low compensation sums

Dime Donov’s family found about 28 kilos of opium in their backyard. They reported their finding to the police and received compensation no higher than the price of a few cigarette packs. Dissatisfied with their payment, they decided to resolve the issue in court, but after a long legal battle they still couldn’t manage to prove that they deserve higher compensation.

Donov says that they spent more money on court fees than they got from selling the opium to the state. Their case was never resolved, but they still haven’t given up hope.

In the meantime, Donov’s father passed away. Instead of getting a reward, he got sick. He was disappointed that the state rewarded his integrity with injustice. Soon afterwards, his wife also passed away.

“One night, a few younger people came in looking for opium. They thought we were hiding some, or perhaps they were sent by the police. A lot of people still ask me whether I have some balls of raw opium stashed away, but this stuff is not to be messed around with,” Donov said.

He added that because of their grim financial situation, a lot of people decide to risk imprisonment and sell opium on the black market. Most of them end up in prison, but some do manage to get rich.

“We could’ve made a fortune selling the opium on the black market where it costs almost as much as gold. We barely make ends meet, but at least we live an honest life,” Donov added.

Imprisonment due to ignorance

Three people served a total of nine years in prison for selling 1,6 kilos of opium. One of them, a middle-aged man from Kavadarci, told MIA that it was ignorance that got him imprisoned.

“As children, we used to eat raw opium, although we knew it under a different name, because we were told it had healing properties. I’d heard that some people had been imprisoned for selling the stuff, but I didn’t exactly know what that was. I didn’t know that these two were the same thing,” he added.

He told us that the trouble started when he and a friend from Negotino found out that a man in Mariovo used raw opium to heal a sheep’s broken leg. His friend told him that a teacher from Negotino was looking to buy some. The three men decided to sell some to the teacher, but he reported them to the police.

They ended up in court and realized they had to pay for their mistake, even though they had no previous criminal records.

He added that the past two years had been extremely hard for him and his family. He had lost both his job and his car, which had been impounded because it was used to transport the opium.

“This is really hard for me because I’ve been teaching my children never to get involved in any criminal activities, yet I ended up in prison for being naïve,” he said.

Macedonian opium a high-quality product

Macedonian, together with the Pakistani and Columbian opium, was one of the highest-quality products in the world. There was an abundance of poppy fields and the plants were transported by river boats to Thessaloniki and the rest of the world.

Some people think the name of the country is derived from the poppy seed, which in Macedonian is called mak. In his etiological dictionary of the Russian language, Platon Lukashevich provided multiple sources of the origin of the name of the Macedonian people, including one which states that the name is derived from the term for poppy seed, more precisely from the term mak-jadin, that is, a person who eats poppy seeds.

In addition, many ancient records note that people in this area used to eat poppy seeds. One of these states that no crops grew in the region for seven years, so people had to eat poppies to survive.

Two parts of the poppy plant can be used: the seeds and the pods. The pods are used in the production of opium, which is then used to produce morphine, codeine and others drugs and opiates.

A total of 100 kilos of raw opium seized this year, 84 more than 10 years ago

About 10 years ago, the police had seized 16 kilos of raw opium. The opium was found inside the wall of a barn in the village of Przhdevo, near Demir Kapija.

The owners of the property, who are known as good and honest people, welcomed us in their home. They explained that one day the police came to their door with a warrant to search the property. They were astonished when the officers found the opium.

“I wish we’d known what was hidden in our barn. Of course I’m upset that they took all 16 kilos and we got no compensation. I wouldn’t mind giving the stuff to make medicine, but I want to be paid,” the owner said.

His wife was so upset when the police came knocking on their door that she fainted and had to spend the night at the hospital. Both of them confess to being shocked by the whole affair. Having inherited the property from the husband’s family, they had no idea who hid the opium there.

“We don’t know anything. It’s really a strange situation. If I had known of the opium, I wouldn’t be living in a ruin. We barely have enough money to survive; I have to pay in installments at the market,” the owner’s wife said.

The police had told them the opium was 50 years old. The people in the village had different comments on this topic. They told us about a neighbor who had spent six months in jail for selling 1,5 kilos of opium to one of his relatives. He was left penniless, while his relative managed to sell the opium abroad and make a fortune.

We asked a representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to answer a few opium-related questions. Veroljub Dodevski, spokesperson from the Department of Internal Affairs in Veles told us that on April 3, 2019, 100 kilos of raw opium had been recovered from an abandoned house in Kavadarci.

“According to the Criminal Code of the Republic of North Macedonia, the penalty for the production and distribution of narcotics is punishable by a minimum of five years in prison. In the past year, there have been no registered cases of people inheriting opium. When an opium reserve is discovered, the product is seized and destroyed,” Dodevski told MIA.

Svetlana Darudova

Tr. by Monika Mihajlovska

