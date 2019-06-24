0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderSociety

Pendarovski: We need political dialogue and reconciliation at home

We need political dialogue and reconciliation at home, regardless of the political interests of parties, on large issues in the country's strategic interest. We need to have consensus on the long term it we want our society to prosper, prevent youth emigration, have stability and development. We have to find a way of cooperation among all relevant politicians, because we are all working in the people's interest, says President Stevo Pendarovski in an interview with web portal Almakos.

Ivan Kolekjevski 24 June 2019 18:44

