Pendarovski supports initiative on election model reform

President Stevo Pendarovski supports an initiative of several political parties calling on election model reform through amendments to the Electoral Code, to create a proportional election model of open candidates lists and reduce the number of electoral units on the territory of North Macedonia.

Nevenka Nikolikj 8 June 2019 13:31
