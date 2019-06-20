0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Pendarovski – Saiti: Rule of law a precondition for progress

President Stevo Pendarovski and President of the Association of Judges, also a Supreme Court judge, Dzhemali Saiti discussed Thursday challenges facing judges, as well as developments in terms of strengthening and guaranteeing the independence, autonomy and objectivity of judiciary. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 20 June 2019 17:24
Back to top button
Close