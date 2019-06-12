0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPoliticsWorld Correspondents

Pendarovski: People are tired of waiting for negotiations date

The enlargement fatigue the European Union has mentioned is also felt by North Macedonia, said President Stevo Pendarovski in Brussels on Wednesday.

Magdalena Reed 12 June 2019 17:03
