Pendarovski: I expect firm decision on date for start of EU accession negotiations

As the President of North Macedonia, I expect leadership and determination from the EU, I expect a firm decision on date to start EU accession negotiations, President Pendarovski said Tuesday at a regional conference on "EU Enlargement at a Crossroad", organized by the Podgorica Club.

Nevenka Nikolikj 4 June 2019 14:21
