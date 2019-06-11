0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Pendarovski expects full support from Brussels over negotiations date

President Stevo Pendarovski, who is leaving for Brussels on Wednesday, expects a strong confirmation that North Macedonia will get a date for the start of accession negotiations.

Ivan Kolekjevski 11 June 2019 11:43
Back to top button
Close