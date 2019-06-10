0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesBalkansBalkans.PortalSvet.Slajder

Pavlopoulos accepts Tsipras’s proposal for snap election

Greece's President Prokopis Pavlopoulos has accepted Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's proposal to formally call for the dissolution of parliament and hold a snap election on July 7, according to MIA's Athens correspondent.

Magdalena Reed 10 June 2019 20:10
