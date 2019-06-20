Parliament to vote on Gov’t reshuffle early next week

Related Articles
Gov’t spokesman: Relations between North Macedonia and Greece ‘outstanding’
9 April 2019 16:51
Sekerinska meets Gottemoeller, Hahn in Brussels
18 October 2018 19:18
Deskoska: Judiciary reforms not stalled
20 November 2018 12:01
Czech PM Babiš gets official welcome in Skopje
11 June 2019 11:10
Observance of International Migrants Day
18 December 2018 9:39
Провери го и оваClose
-
Zaev: Changes ahead both in Gov’t and in SDSM6 May 2019 14:31
-
PM Zaev: Our success is also the success of Merkel and EU7 June 2019 19:02
-