Paris’ Notre Dame to hold first Mass since fire next weekend

A Mass will be celebrated next weekend in Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris for the first time since April’s disastrous fire, church authorities said on Monday.

Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit and the rector of Notre Dame, Patrick Chauvet, will celebrate the Mass alongside other priests and the faithful, diocese spokeswoman Karine Dalle said.

The fire on April 15 destroyed the 12th-century cathedral’s roof and its 19th-century spire despite the efforts of hundreds of firefighters. Parts of the vaulted stone ceiling also collapsed, but the main fabric of the building and its stained-glass windows were saved.

The Mass will take place in the chapel at the east end of the cathedral behind the high altar, Dalle said. The main body of the cathedral under the damaged vault still presents safety risks.

Only some 20 to 30 celebrants and faithful will be able to attend, Dalle added.

French media reported that those attending the Mass might have to wear helmets as a safety precaution, but Dalle said that in fact they would probably be able to take their helmets off once they got to the chapel.

The date of the Mass will be announced later in the week, and it will be live-streamed by Catholic broadcaster KTO-TV.

The district mayor told broadcaster BFMTV that the results of blood tests on most local residents for exposure to lead that melted off the roof of the cathedral were “on the whole, not too worrying.”

The level of lead in the blood of one child prompted medical monitoring but not any immediate treatment, regional health authorities said earlier this week.

The square in front of Notre Dame was likely to reopen to the public and tourists later this week after final checks that it had been fully decontaminated, mayor Ariel Weil of the fourth arrondissement of Paris told the broadcaster.

A draft law to facilitate the reconstruction of the cathedral is currently before the French parliament.

The opposition-dominated Senate has passed amendments that would require the cathedral to be rebuilt exactly as it was before the fire. However, it can be overruled by the National Assembly, where President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist bloc has a large majority.

Macron has controversially proposed holding a competition to replace the destroyed 19th-century spire with a “contemporary architectural gesture.”