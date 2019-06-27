0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Panel on depolarization of public discourse to take place on Thursday

The Institute of Social Sciences and Humanities – Skopje and the National Endowment of Democracy (NED) Foundation will organize Thursday a panel on “Depolarization of the public discourse: The Macedonian “invisible” criteria for EU membership.”

Nevenka Nikolikj 27 June 2019 10:25

