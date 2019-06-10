Pakistan’s ex-president arrested on allegations of money laundering

Islamabad, 10 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Pakistan‘s anti-graft agency on Monday arrested opposition leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari after a court rejected his bail application.

Zardari, the widower of slain former premier Benazir Bhutto, was arrested at his home in the capital Islamabad, according to Mohammad Bilal Khan, a spokesman for National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The former president was brought to a special NAB jail; he was examined by a team of doctors. Under Pakistani law, the anti-graft agency can keep a suspect in its custody for up to 90 days.

The Islamabad High Court rejected an application seeking an extension of the pre-arrest bail of Zardari, who alongside his sister is facing allegations of operating fake bank accounts for money laundering.

Zardari is embroiled in eight different cases of using fake bank accounts to transfer millions of dollars out of Pakistan. These accounts were allegedly opened between 2013 and 2015.

“We will challenge the decision in the Supreme Court,” said Khursheed Shah, a senior leader of Zardari’s Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Shahbaz Sharif, opposition leader in the National Assembly and chairman of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), said that there no reason to arrest Zardari since he was attending NAB proceedings.

Other leaders of the opposition asked the assembly speaker to issue orders permitting Zardari, who was elected member of the national assembly in 2018 elections, to attend the assembly session which was in progress.

There is a rule stating that lawmakers stay out of jail as long as the assembly is in session.

“Denying Zardari permission to go to the parliament is not a good omen for democracy,” said former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani from the PPP.

Zardari, the PPP’s co-chairman, has spent 11 years in jail in the past over allegations of corruption, but nothing could be proven in courts.

Several opposition leaders including three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif are in jail in what the government claims is a corruption crackdown. The opposition says the detentions are politically motivated.

The news comes as opposition parties led by Zardari and Sharif prepare a push to dislodge Imran Khan’s government, which has a razor-thin majority in parliament.