PACE rapporteurs say North Macedonia makes significant progress, reforms to be implemented

Lise Christoffersen and Valeriu Ghiletchi, co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) for post-monitoring dialogue with the Republic of North Macedonia presented their report before the Committee on the Honouring of Obligations and Commitments by Member States of the Council of Europe (Monitoring Committee), noting that the country has achieved significant progress in the past year and reforms now have to be implemented, MIA reports from Strasbourg.

Тони Гламчевски, Франција 25 June 2019 16:55

