0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Osmani: Launch of accession talks to strengthen EU perspectives of Western Balkans

Deputy PM for EU Affairs Bujar Osmani met Wednesday in Skopje with the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Miroslav Lajčák, who is visiting North Macedonia.

Silvana Kochovska 19 June 2019 10:44
Back to top button
Close