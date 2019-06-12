0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

OSCE: SPO to continue pursuing in professional, independent manner is of utmost importance

Ambassador Clemens Koja, Head of the OSCE Mission to Skopje expressed concern Wednesday in regard to the law and the mandate of the Special Prosecutor’s Office (SPO), which is being discussed by the ruling and the opposition parties. He urged all parties to reach agreement and allow SPO to continue to work in professional manner.

Silvana Kochovska 12 June 2019 14:25
Back to top button
Close