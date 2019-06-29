0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesSociety

Open day at ‘Decisive Strike’ exercise

An open day for the public will take place in downtown Bitola within military exercise "Decisive Strike", including the presentation of the equipment and activities of the largest-on-record drill in North Macedonia.

Ivan Kolekjevski 29 June 2019 10:53

Провери го и ова

Close
Back to top button
Close