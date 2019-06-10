One dead after helicopter crash landing on Manhattan roof

One person has died after a helicopter crashed while landing on the roof of a building in Midtown Manhattan, the fire department in New York reported on Monday.

Preliminary information showed only the pilot was on board, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said, but the city’s fire department was unable to confirm the identity of the deceased, or give details about other injuries or how many people were in the helicopter.

The fire department tweeted that it was a “crash landing.”

The New York Police Department (NYPD) posted that the helicopter had a hard landing on the roof of a building on 7th Avenue, not far from Times Square and the southern part of Central Park.

A fire had been extinguished, police said, but warned the public to avoid the area. The fire department said emergency responders were still operating in response to fuel leaking from the helicopter.

Nathan Hutton, who works for BNP bank, was at work when the helicopter landed and said the impact felt like the building shifted.

It felt “like an earthquake,” Hutton said. Alarms went off to call for an evacuation of the building minutes later, he said.

Morgan Aries, who works for UBS on the 14th floor, said he was in his chair when he felt what he described as a “tremor.”

Five to 10 minutes later he and his colleagues were sent to the stairs to get out of the building, but they didn’t know it was an aircraft that hit the building until they got outside, which took some time due to congestion in the stairwell, he said.

“It was a little nerve-wracking in the stairwell because no one knew what was going on, but we did feel the tremor, so that’s what made it a little more surreal,” Aries said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio was briefed on the incident and was heading to the scene, his press spokesperson tweeted.

New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo was also at the scene, and said the helicopter made a forced landing, and that there is no indication that it was a terrorism-related incident.

US President Donald Trump tweeted that he had been briefed on the incident.

The helicopter landed in the afternoon in rainy, grey weather with poor visibility.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be in charge of determining what caused the accident, the FAA said in a statement.