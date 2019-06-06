0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

One day you might represent country in EU, Osmani tells students

Your mentors consider you to be the best of North Macedonia and I hope you will justify that trust, using the impressions and experience gained from this visit in your education and future involvement in the process of the country's European transformation, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani told students from state universities at the start of their study visit to Brussels.

Ivan Kolekjevski 6 June 2019 12:44
