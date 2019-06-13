Biznis.SlajderBusinessBusiness.PortalEconomy

Number of tourists increased by 2.9 pct in April 2019: statistics

According to the data of the State Statistical Office, the number of tourists in April 2019 was 85.017, and the number of nights spent by tourists was 166.238.

Silvana Kochovska 13 June 2019 10:54
Back to top button
Close