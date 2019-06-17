0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

North Macedonia up 23 ranks in 2019 GPI

North Macedonia is up 23 ranks in the 2019 Global Peace Index (GPI), and shares rank 65 with Greece. The 25 most peaceful countries include 17 countries from Europe. Iceland remains the most peaceful country in the world for the 11th year in a row, whereas Afghanistan is the least peaceful country. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 17 June 2019 20:35
