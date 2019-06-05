0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

North Macedonia’s NATO membership is not a threat to anyone, Radev tells TASS

North Macedonia's membership in NATO cannot be a source of danger to anyone. On contrary, it will contribute to greater security in the region, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said in the interview with Russian TASS news agency.

Silvana Kochovska 5 June 2019 10:51

