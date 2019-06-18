0_Macedonia.PortalBiznis.SlajderEconomyVideo statement

North Macedonia’s investment opportunities rising, Zaev tells FT forum

The country sees its investment opportunities being opened and increased. Fitch, the credit rating agency, has improved the country's rating from BB to BB+, which is the first time its credit ratings have been increased in 13 years.

Bisera Altiparmakova 18 June 2019 18:01
