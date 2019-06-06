0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

North Macedonia a priority in Switzerland’s international cooperation

Addressing a plenary session of the Swiss Parliament during the official visit of Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi to Switzerland, the president of the National Council Marina Carobbio Guscetti and the president of the Council of States Jean-René Fournier said North Macedonia was a priority in Switzerland's international cooperation.  

Nevenka Nikolikj 6 June 2019 11:46
