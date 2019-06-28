0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Nine more countries left to ratify NATO’s protocol

Nine more countries are left to ratify North Macedonia's NATO accession protocol, Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi told reporters on Friday. He expects ratification procedures to be wrapped up by autumn. 

Nevenka Nikolikj 28 June 2019 14:23
