NGOs to work with Gov’t on transparency strategy

The Government signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with Open Society Macedonia and Metamorphosis, which will assist in the development and implementation of a Strategy for Transparency, according to the two non-governmental organizations' press releases.

Magdalena Reed 10 June 2019 18:01
