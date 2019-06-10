New Zealand’s troops to withdraw from Iraq in 2020

Wellington, 10 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday said the country would withdraw its soldiers from Iraq in June 2020 but continue its Afghanistan mission until at least December 2020.

The country currently deploys up to 95 personnel to the non-combat Building Partner Capacity (BPC) mission at Taji where New Zealand and Australia have been jointly trained Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) since 2015.

“Four years ago New Zealand made a commitment to the Iraqi government and to the coalition to train the ISF at Taji and lift their capability to defeat and prevent the resurgence of ISIS,” Ardern said in a statement.

“Over the next 12 months, New Zealand will be able to wind down and conclude that commitment,” she added.

Ardern also announced that New Zealand would reduce the numbers of personnel deployed to the NATO-led mission to support the training of Afghan Army Officers from 13 to 11.