NATO ministers to prepare for end of Russia-US INF nuclear treaty

Brussels, 25 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – NATO defence ministers will decide this week on the next steps following the expected demise of a Russia-US nuclear non-proliferation deal, the head of the military alliance Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday.

The United States has set Russia an August 2 deadline to comply with the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, or else it will expire. In response, Russia has announced its intention to pull out of the deal.

The treaty, signed in 1987 between Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and US president Ronald Reagan, bans ground-launched missiles capable of carrying a nuclear warhead a distance of 500 to 5,500 kilometres.

It was instrumental in mitigating tensions that had developed between the superpowers during their decades-long nuclear arms race and paved the way for the end of the Cold War.

The INF Treaty has since been a cornerstone of Europe’s security architecture.

Stoltenberg said Tuesday that responsibility for a breakdown of the accord “lies solely with Russia.”

Washington and its NATO allies accuse Russia of violating the INF Treaty by developing its 9M729 missile system, known to NATO as SSC-8. Moscow argues that the system does not fall within the prohibited range.

“There are just five weeks left for Russia to save the treaty,” Stoltenberg told reporters, a day before the start of NATO’s two-day meeting in Brussels.

He said NATO’s response would be “defensive, measured and coordinated,” adding that there were no intentions to deploy new land-based nuclear missiles in Europe.

“I expect us to agree on different measures,” Stoltenberg said, without going into detail. “Some we can implement quite quickly; others will take more time.”

“All options are on the table,” US ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison said in a separate briefing, while stressing that “we are looking at conventional systems.”

No final decisions are expected to be taken before August 2, to give room for diplomatic efforts to bring Russia on board. These include a planned meeting of NATO ambassadors with their Russian counterpart next week.

Ministers are also expected to adopt NATO’s first ever space policy, creating a framework for responding to threats targeting crucial space infrastructure, such as communications and navigation satellites.

“Space is part of our daily lives. And while it can be used for peaceful purposes, it can also be used for aggression,” Stoltenberg noted.

Later this year, NATO could add space to its list of operational areas, alongside land, sea, air and the cyber domain, added in 2016. This would allow the alliance to earmark additional resources and treat space attacks similar to those in other areas.

NATO is increasingly reliant on space technology, with uses ranging from military communication and navigation to intelligence gathering. Wartime attacks on satellites could also be used to paralyse everyday activities such as cashless payments or traffic management.

The ministers are further due to discuss efforts to increase defence expenditure, amid ongoing US pressure for allies to reach the goal of spending 2 per cent of gross domestic product on defence.

Washington’s NATO allies are expected to increase defence spending by 3.9 per cent year-on-year in 2019, while eight countries are on track to meet the 2-per-cent target, according to NATO data released Tuesday.

On Thursday, ministers will discuss NATO’s mission in Afghanistan, where the US is negotiating with the Taliban Islamist insurgent group to broker a peace to the country’s long-running conflict.

Meanwhile, tensions between Iran and the US are likely to be addressed on the sidelines. Stoltenberg expressed concern about a number of developments in the region, while noting that NATO is not directly involved.