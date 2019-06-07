NASA to open ISS for commercial space travel from 2020

Washington, 7 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – NASA said on Friday it will open the International Space Station (ISS) for commercial space travel from 2020, including private astronauts on the orbiting outpost.

NASA officials said the goal is to grow a “very robust space economy” as the agency works to push its longer-term goals to send humans back to the moon and further into space.

The move shows that NASA is willing to let the private sector become more involved in space, including the development of products useful on Earth, officials said at a news conference.

“There’s a lot of excitement in the commercial sector for this,” said Jeff DeWit, NASA’s chief financial officer.

NASA has already collected recommendations from companies to assess the potential growth of a low-Earth orbit economy and how to best stimulate private demand for commercial human spaceflight.