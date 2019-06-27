0_Macedonia.PortalPolitics

MPs to vote for ministers to replace Tevdovski, Fazliu, Lika

After a ten-hour debate, Parliament dismissed on Wednesday evening Minister of Finance Dragan Tevdovski, Minister of Local Self-Government Suhej Fazliu, and Minister without portfolio in charge of implementing the Framework Agreement Hazbi Lika.

Magdalena Reed 27 June 2019 10:26
