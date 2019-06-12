0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Editor's choice0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderPolitics

Mogherini: North Macedonia should get date at same time as Albania

North Macedonia and Albania should get a date in June or July to start talks, said High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini at Wednesday's meeting with President Stevo Pendarovski in Brussels.

Magdalena Reed 12 June 2019 19:52
