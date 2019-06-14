Ministers make progress on eurozone budget, key issues unresolved

Luxembourg, 14 June 2019 (dpa/MIA) – Eurozone finance ministers made progress on establishing a budget tool for the 19-member currency bloc during marathon talks that ended early Friday, but key issues remained unresolved, including how it would be financed.

Nonetheless, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire hailed the result as a “breakthrough.”

“We have … created the eurozone budget and agreed on the key elements of its structure and its governance,” Le Maire said in a statement. “For the first time, we will start to think as a coherent bloc about the future and coordinate our economic policies.”

Over the last 12 hours, the eurozone finance minsters had agreed on a “very large number of principles” that will guide the budget tool, said Mario Centeno, the head of their Eurogroup panel.

“But we are still in need of more work precisely on the dimension of the financial envelope,” he added. EU Economy Commissioner Pierre Moscovici noted that the issue will now have to be resolved by EU leaders, who are meeting next week.

The idea of a eurozone budget has been around for several years, as a means of protecting the currency area against future economic downturns.

French President Emmanuel Macron initially pitched a stand-alone multibillion-euro crisis fund, which was later whittled down to a more modest Franco-German proposal for a budget to support reforms and economic convergence.

The initial size of the fund has been envisaged at around 25 billion euros (28.2 billion dollars).

The fund – known as the Budgetary Instrument for Convergence and Competitiveness (BICC) – will be anchored in the fiscal spending framework for the entire 28-country European Union, where limited funds will be available.

The key sticking point in negotiations has been whether or not to allow the option of additional revenue sources to bolster the fund. France in particular backs this approach, while the Netherlands has been staunchly opposed.

Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra praised the “long and fruitful discussions” and the progress made on the budgetary tool, as well as on separate reforms to strengthen the eurozone bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism.

“This is the way to make the eurozone stronger,” he wrote on Twitter, adding: “Discussion on the finance of the BICC will continue at a later stage.”

Besides the financing, Moscovici mentioned that governance issues must also be settled, as well as stressing that the fund should ultimately have a role in stabilizing eurozone members against economic shocks.

“It’s the best agreement, the best compromise we could reach with the present state of play,” he said, adding that any further progress will require “political will.”

During their overnight talks, the ministers also addressed the issue of Italy’s high public debt, which rose above 132 per cent last year – more than double the 60-per-cent ceiling permitted under EU fiscal rules and one of the world’s highest levels.

The Eurogroup endorsed the European Commission’s approach on Italy, after it proposed taking disciplinary action against Rome last week. Any such move must ultimately be agreed by EU member states.