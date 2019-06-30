0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesPolitics

Mickoski: VMRO-DPMNE to deliver new PPO law

VMRO-DPMNE will deliver a new Law on the Public Prosecutor's Office, aligned with European standards. Citizens got nothing from this Special Prosecutor's Office, says opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski.

Ivan Kolekjevski 30 June 2019 10:44
