15:00/30 June/2019

Berlin – German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that countries of the Western Balkans have a European perspective but also many criteria to meet.

Sofia – The European Union made a big mistake by delaying the decision for the start of accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania until October, says Bulgarian Vice President Iliyana Yotova.

Skopje – VMRO-DPMNE will deliver a new Law on the Public Prosecutor’s Office, aligned with European standards. Citizens got nothing from this Special Prosecutor’s Office, says opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski.

Skopje – A Tetovo-registered bus of company “Hafet Tours” caught fire near Croatia’s Dubrovnik early on Sunday, but there are no injured passengers in the incident, employee Hafet Arifi told MIA.

Skopje – Fifteen artists are taking part at the 35th international art colony Debrca 2019 in village Belchishta as of Sunday.

Tirana – Voting began on Sunday in Albania’s local elections amid high tensions between the ruling and opposition parties which were further fanned by a tug-of-war between Prime Minister Edi Rama and President Ilir Meta.

Seoul – Donald Trump met Kim Jong Un in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Sunday, shaking hands with the North Korean leader over the concrete slab marking the line between the two Koreas, before becoming the first sitting US president to set foot in North Korea.