15:00/29 June/2019

Skopje – The inaugural Skopje Pride began in downtown Skopje on Saturday. The parade is attended by supporters from North Macedonia and abroad and covered by domestic and global media.

Bitola – An open day for the public will take place in downtown Bitola within military exercise “Decisive Strike”, including the presentation of the equipment and activities of the largest-on-record drill in North Macedonia.

Skopje – Concert Love and Revolution within project “Open-air Philharmonic” will be held in the Skopje City Park on Saturday evening. Under the baton of Dzijan Emin, the philharmonic will perform pop-rock and punk hits, including songs by Radiohead, Nick Cave, Beastie Boys, The Prodigy, Nirvana, David Bowie, Sex Pistols, The Clash, Jimi Hendrix, Pink Floyd, Rammstein etc.

Osaka – Turkey does not expect to see sanctions from its NATO ally, the United States, over Ankara’s purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defence system, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a press conference in Osaka.

Osaka – German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Saturday she was feeling fine, two days after she experienced a second bout of severe shaking in public, raising fresh concerns about her health.

Osaka – US President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to a fresh truce in their trade war during a meeting at the G20 summit, Chinese state media reported Saturday.

New Delhi – At least 15 workers and members of their families were killed when a wall collapsed on tin-roofed huts in India’s western city of Pune early Saturday amid heavy rains, police said.