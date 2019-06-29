MIA Flash

Skopje – The inaugural Skopje Pride began in downtown Skopje on Saturday. The parade is attended by supporters from North Macedonia and abroad and covered by domestic and global media.

Ivan Kolekjevski 29 June 2019 14:54
15:00/29 June/2019

Skopje – The inaugural Skopje Pride began in downtown Skopje on Saturday. The parade is attended by supporters from North Macedonia and abroad and covered by domestic and global media.

Bitola – An open day for the public will take place in downtown Bitola within military exercise “Decisive Strike”, including the presentation of the equipment and activities of the largest-on-record drill in North Macedonia.

Skopje – Concert Love and Revolution within project “Open-air Philharmonic” will be held in the Skopje City Park on Saturday evening. Under the baton of Dzijan Emin, the philharmonic will perform pop-rock and punk hits, including songs by RadioheadNick Cave, Beastie Boys, The Prodigy, Nirvana, David Bowie, Sex Pistols, The Clash, Jimi Hendrix, Pink Floyd, Rammstein etc.

Osaka – Turkey does not expect to see sanctions from its NATO ally, the United States, over Ankara’s purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defence system, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a press conference in Osaka.

Osaka – German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Saturday she was feeling fine, two days after she experienced a second bout of severe shaking in public, raising fresh concerns about her health.

Osaka – US President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to a fresh truce in their trade war during a meeting at the G20 summit, Chinese state media reported Saturday.

New Delhi – At least 15 workers and members of their families were killed when a wall collapsed on tin-roofed huts in India’s western city of Pune early Saturday amid heavy rains, police said.

