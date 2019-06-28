13:00/28 June 2019

Skopje, 28 June 2019 (MIA)– 11 people were charged with abuse of office and misconduct, according to MoI’s initial information on a police operation conducted Friday morning at several locations in Skopje.

Skopje – The sixth Naked Moon comedy festival will take place on Sept. 2 to 9 instead of during June, according to organizers.

Brussels – In a Euractiv interview given in Brussels, Defense Minister Radmila Shekerinska said that all EU ministers agreed there was no reason to deny North Macedonia the start of talks.

US President Donald Trump toned down his often brusque and aggressive language, adopting instead diplomatic overtures and friendly vibes as he met on Friday at the opening of the G20 summit with world leaders, some of whom he bashed only earlier in the week.