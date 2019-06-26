10:00/26 June 2019

Skopje – Norway’s Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide is paying Wednesday a working visit to North Macedonia.

Skopje – MPs will vote Wednesday on the government reshuffle motion containing the names of new ministers, as part of the Parliament’s 103rd session.

Skopje – Deputy-Ombudsman Vaska Bajramovska-Mustafa will hold Wednesday a press conference to present the 2018 Ombudsman’s Report – National Preventive Mechanism (NPM).

Skopje – The Ministry of Information Society and Administration in cooperation with ITU – International Telecommunication Union will organize a three-day workshop on cybersecurity.

Skopje – From Wednesday evening through Sept. 20, Daut Pasha Hamam Gallery is showing ‘Anonymous is the Answer’, a group exhibition curated by Ivana Vaseva.

Social Democratic lawmaker Mette Frederiksen is to head the new Danish government, the party announced late Tuesday in Copenhagen.