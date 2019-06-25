13:00/25 June 2019

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski resumes Tuesday his official visit to Germany.

Skopje – MPs are set to vote Wednesday on the government reshuffle motion containing the names of new ministers, as part of the Parliament’s 103rd session.

Skopje – A bike to park sports activity, organized by Chair Municipality together with the Center for Common Ground, the British Embassy and the Embassy of the Netherlands, will take place on Tuesday as part of a project on “Strengthening the resilience of local communities to violent extremism in Macedonia”.

Skopje – The trial for the Special Prosecutor’s Office (SPO) case ‘Titanic’ will resume on July 5, the Court decided on Tuesday.

Skopje – The financial police and the Ministry of Interior conducted a coordinated crackdown on suspected smuggling of goods and customs fraud in the Skopje village of Ljuboten.

Skopje – National ensemble of folk dances and songs “Tanec” is set to celebrate its 70th anniversary on Tuesday, with a concert performance to be held at the National Opera and Ballet.

Skopje – Danish writer Janne Teller is set to promote Tuesday her revolutionary novel Nothing. The event starts at 19:00h in Public Room.

The United States remains ready to conduct negotiations with Iran, National Security Advisor John Bolton said Tuesday, after the White House imposed a new round of sanctions against Tehran.