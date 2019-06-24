18:00/24 June/2019

Stockholm – If we don’t start accession talks this year, this means for me that there is no European perspective, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said Monday at a panel discussion as part of a ministerial Western Balkans conference in Stockholm.

Skopje – Postponing the start of the accession negotiation was unfair for your country, because everyone was aware of the schedule and there was enough time for preparation. I find the argument about the lack of time as ridiculous, because you have been a candidate country for 14 years and this is enough time, said Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, who is paying a visit to North Macedonia on Monday.

Skopje – North Macedonia will always have our support on its road to European Union membership and the votes of Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary, heard an event regarding the handover of the V4 Presidency on Monday.

Athens – The delay of North Macedonia’s accession negotiations is not a result of the country’s failure to implement reforms, but mainly because of procedural reasons, says Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, MIA reports from Athens.

Stockholm – Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi briefed Monday the Swedish business community with the strategic projects and opportunities for investments in North Macedonia, urging investors to explore the country’s potentials for investments in photovoltaics, wind parks, bio-gas and biomass plants.

Skopje – Deputy Minister of Education and Science Petar Atanasov announced Monday his resignation from the post, saying his position is unattainable and ineffective, while changes in the sector have not materialized.

Skopje – The Skopje-based Criminal Court has accepted the request of former minister of interior Gordana Jankuloska for a delay of the four-year prison sentence in the Special Prosecutor’s Office (SPO) case dubbed Tank. The prison sentence is delayed until a decision is reached over the motions for reevaluation of the final judgment by the Supreme Court.

Luxembourg – The top EU court dealt another setback to Poland’s national-conservative government Monday, ruling that a law lowering the retirement age of Supreme Court judges to 65 infringes judicial independence and breaches EU law.

Brussels – A man suspected of planning an attack on the United States embassy in Brussels has been arrested following a string of threats, the Belgian prosecutor’s office announced on Monday.