13:00/24 June 2019

Skopje – Ahead of the Pride Parade, scheduled to take place on June 29 in Skopje, the Council of Media Ethics of Macedonia and the Association of Journalists of Macedonia call for ethical and responsible reporting on topics concerning the LGBT community and condemn any form of hate speech and discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Skopje – As of Monday midnight, the retail prices of diesel, extra light household fuel and EUROSUPER BS-98 will increase by Mden 0,5 per liter, while that of EUROSUPER BS-95 remains unchanged, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has decided.

A town in southern Kazakhstan was evacuated on Monday as explosions ripped through a munitions depot during a fire at the facility, state media reported.

London – Ash Barty beat Germany’s Julia Goerges, 6-3, 7-5, for the Birmingham Classic title on Sunday and with it becomes the first Australian in 43 years to top the women’s tennis rankings.