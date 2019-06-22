15:00/22 June/2019

Skopje – North Macedonia by implementing economic reforms and successful fiscal policies in the past two years has proven the country is committed to building a just society with equal opportunities and strong economy offering chances for all.

This is the path our country is treading – the path of just and fair chance for all, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Saturday delivering welcoming remarks at the Dutch-Belgian Constituency of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB), held in Skopje.

Skopje – The second dialogue of the Jean Monnet process takes place Saturday and Sunday in Parliament with MEPs Ivo Vajgl, Eduard Kukan and Knut Fleckenstein co-chairing the meeting.

Skopje – A tour of the landmarks of the capital Skopje was organized Saturday for diplomats as part of the Together to the Stars campaign of the Secretariat for European Affairs for the promotion of European values.

Athens – I expected a more consistent, more generous position from Europe for North Macedonia, Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos has said.

Tehran – An Iranian official brushed off US President Donald Trump’s claim that he called off strikes against Iranian targets because of the potential death toll on Saturday, reiterating that Tehran would not tolerate incursions into its territory.

Washington – US President Donald Trump intends to nominate Mark Esper, the current secretary of the Army, as the next defence secretary, the White House said Friday.