18:00/21 June 2019

Skopje – The Independent Union of Journalists and Media Workers (SSNM) and the Association of Journalists of Macedonia (ZNM) condemn the threats made yesterday against Branko Geroski, chief editor of Plusinfo.

Skopje – The Spanish Embassy in Skopje denies reports claiming Spain, together with six other EU members, was against a date for the opening of negotiations with North Macedonia.

Skopje – North Macedonia and Bulgaria signed a treaty for friendship and cooperation, it wasn’t signed to cause problems or public falling-out. We agreed joint events from the past should united us rather than divide us, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Friday.

Skopje – A study for the construction of the Čebren Hydro Power Plant (HPP) will be upgraded as also all documents for its tender will be renewed. The project, estimated at €500 million, is going to be revived as a public-private partnership.

Skopje – North Macedonia has made a huge step forward introducing for the first time social reform as a universal right of all low-budget households. Such reform could reduce absolute poverty and child poverty to almost zero, with relative poverty around two to three percent, Minister of Labour and Social Policy Mila Carovska told Friday a National Conference “Social Dimension Initiative” (SDI) for Western Balkans: “Leaving no one behind in the process of EU integration.”

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski received Friday the credentials of newly appointed Ambassador of Montenegro to the Republic of North Macedonia, Marija Petrović.

Skopje – The Agriculture Ministry and the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) signed a memorandum of cooperation on Friday.

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Friday he would submit the Government reshuffle proposal to Parliament on Sunday afternoon.

Brussels – German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday she will throw all her political weight behind the decision of the EU to start accession talks with North Macedonia by October.

Tbilisi – Anti-Russia protests in the former Soviet republic of Georgia have left 240 people injured, state media reported on Friday, citing a senior health official.