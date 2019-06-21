10:00/21 June/2019

Skopje – North Macedonia on Friday through Sunday will be hosting a meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank (WB) Group Constituency, where the country is one of the members. The event, organized by the Ministry of Finance and the National Bank, brings together international experts to discuss key economic issues.

Brussels – EU leaders failed Thursday to resolve an impasse over the bloc’s top appointments for the coming years, choosing to revisit the issue in ten days’ time, amid pressure to prevent institutional gridlock at a crucial time for the European Union.

Washington – US President Donald Trump reportedly approved military strikes against Iran in retaliation for the downing of an American surveillance drone, but pulled back from launching them on Thursday night after a day of escalating tensions, according to the New York Times.