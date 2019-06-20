18:00/20 June 2019

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski met Thursday with the Turkish Ambassador to North Macedonia Tülin Erkal Kara.

Skopje – The Council of the EU in Brussels postponed North Macedonia’s talks date decision to October because of the German Bundestag, but negotiations will start this year, according to German Ambassador Thomas Gerberich.

Skopje – President Stevo Pendarovski and President of the Association of Judges, also a Supreme Court judge, Dzhemali Saiti discussed Thursday challenges facing judges, as well as developments in terms of strengthening and guaranteeing the independence, autonomy and objectivity of judiciary.

Skopje – Journalists Jasmina Jakimovska and Katerina Topalova were named winners of the 2018 award for professional reporting on refugees in North Macedonia.

Skopje – Truck drivers by using a software application for mobile phones and PCs will be able to report corruption and crimes on border crossings, including smuggling and trafficking of migrants.

Athens – The fact the EU will start discussing North Macedonia as of October perhaps isn’t the ideal outcome we anticipated, but it’s positive, Greece’s Foreign Minister Georgios Katrougalos has said.

Athens – The basic strategic aim of Greece, to have a European Balkans in its neighborhood, remains the same. Of course, this requires adequate effort by candidate countries to fulfil European preconditions, New Democracy’s foreign policy official Giorgos Koumoutsakos told reporters on Thursday, MIA’s Athens correspondent reports.

Brussels – The 16th meeting of the Stabilisation and Association Committee between the Republic of North Macedonia and the European Union took place in Brussels on Thursday, the Delegation of the EU wrote in a press release.

Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted on Thursday that life in his country had generally become more challenging in recent years, particularly because of economic factors.

Boris Johnson, the strong favourite to succeed British Prime Minister Theresa May, extended his lead after a fourth round of voting by Conservative lawmakers on Thursday.