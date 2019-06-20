10:00/20 June/2019

Skopje – The World Refugee Day 2019 is to be observed Thursday in North Macedonia at the Iustinianus Primus Law Faculty in Skopje.

Beijing – Ex-Interpol chief Meng Hongwei has pleaded guilty to taking bribes, Chinese state media has said.

Beijing – Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived Thursday in North Korea for his first state visit, Chinese state media reported.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed Thursday it had shot down a US drone over its territory, amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington.

Taipei – Taipei-based non-governmental organizations and some local lawmakers on Thursday called on Taiwan to establish a refugee act in response to what they said was an emerging refugee crisis.

Juan Martin del Potro claimed his first win at the Queen’s Club Championships for the first time since 2013 but has been forced to withdraw from the tournament on Wednesday with a right knee injury.