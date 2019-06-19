18:00/19 June 2019

Skopje – Deputy PM for EU Affairs Bujar Osmani met Wednesday in Skopje with the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Miroslav Lajčák, who is visiting North Macedonia.

Skopje, 19 June 2019 (MIA) – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi during his official visit to the People’s Republic of China met Tuesday with Zhang Qingli, vice-chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

Skopje – Roads are extremely important for the integration of North Macedonia in the region and on the European market, French Ambassador Christian Thimonier said at a construction industry presentation hosted by the Public Enterprise for State Roads.

Skopje – Yesterday’s conclusions by the General Affairs Council in Luxembourg acknowledged our new foreign affairs policy aimed at solving problems, Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov said at Tuesday’s session of the National Convention on the EU.

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Wednesday that the General Affairs Council pledged that no later than October we will get a date to open accession negotiations. There is no possibility to make such a decision without all member states agreeing, which means decision is taken by consensus, he added.

Skopje – North Macedonia highly appreciates the strong commitment and the firm support from Slovakia for country to get a date for starting accession negotiations with the EU, President Stevo Pendarovski said at Wednesday’s meeting with the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Miroslav Lajčák.

Skopje– The U.S. Government strongly believes that North Macedonia deserves a date to open accession talks at the soonest opportunity, Chargé d’Affaires Micaela Schweitzer-Bluhm said on Wednesday.

Skopje – North Macedonia has no reason to be disappointed. It was generally acknowledged that the country deserves to start accession negotiations with the EU, and I hope and expect the decision to become reality by the end of October, said Slovakia’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Miroslav Lajčák, who is also the current OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

Skopje – The project for VAT return in the amount of 15 percent will be launched on July 1, motivating citizens to ask for fiscal accounts on purchases made and thus join the Public Revenue Office in the fight against tax evasion and grey economy, while reclaiming some of their money.

Skopje – 30% of food in our country ends up as waste, according to data of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). It is truly a waste, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Wednesday.

Skopje – The President’s Office maintains open, direct communication with media, and in turn expects the media to be active stakeholders and a corrective mechanism in North Macedonia’s society, President Stevo Pendarovski told Mladen Chadikovski, President of the Association of Journalists of Macedonia, on Wednesday.

Skopje – From Wednesday evening through Sept. 16, the Museum of Contemporary Arts is showing Grabbing at Space: 1981-2019, a retrospective exhibition of Canada-based Macedonian sculptor Gligor Stefanov’s works, including kites, angels, nests and linear interventions.

Geneva – The global number of people who have been forced to flee within their countries or across borders has reached 70.8 million, the highest level since the the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) was founded in 1950, the organization said Wednesday.

Amsterdam – An international team of investigators on Wednesday identified four suspects in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukraine nearly five years ago.