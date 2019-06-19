10:00/19 June/2019

Skopje – The Prespa Agreement is an example of successful diplomacy and conflict resolution, which should serve as an inspiration for the region and the EU should reward it, according to Slovak Minister of Foreign Affairs Miroslav Lajčák.

Skopje – The current regional challenges in the OSCE area, North Macedonia’s NATO and EU accession process as well as the dynamics and development of the Macedonian-Slovak bilateral relations will be the topics to be discussed by OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Miroslav Lajčák with his host Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov.

Skopje – The second plenary session of the National Convention on the European Union in the Republic of North Macedonia will be held Wednesday in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs organised by European Movement North Macedonia.

Victoria, the second-most populous state in Australia, has become the first jurisdiction in the country to enact euthanasia laws to allow terminally ill patients to end their lives with a lethal combination of medication.

Baghdad – At least three workers were wounded on Wednesday when a rocket fell on an Iraqi oil complex in the southern city of Basra, an official and the the Iraqi military said.

Washington – House Democrats offered another rebuke to President Donald Trump on Tuesday, this time by voting to block the State Department from spending taxpayers’ money at his domestic and overseas golf clubs and hotels.

Brazil drew 0-0 with Venezuela in its second Copa America clash on Tuesday after seeing three of its goals disallowed.