13:00/18 June/2019

Luxembourg – EU ministers chairing the General Affairs Council have started discussion on the 2019 enlargement package and on opening formal membership negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania.

Skopje – Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi during his official visit to People’s Republic of China met Monday with Li Zhanshu, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC).

The European Union “must not lose credibility” as it weighs opening membership talks with Albania and North Macedonia, German EU Affairs Minister Michael Roth says.

Skopje – OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Miroslav Lajčák is paying a visit to North Macedonia on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Skopje – Macedonian filmmaker Kiril Cenevski passed away on Monday. He was 76. Described as a unique, controversial figure in Macedonian filmmaking, Cenevski was awarded a Golden Lens for outstanding contribution to Macedonian cinema in 2013.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for Ukraine to join to the European Union and NATO, in remarks to German press ahead of his meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.

The United States will send about 1,000 additional troops to the Middle East, Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan said Monday, linking the move to last week’s attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman that the US says Iran carried out.

Catholic bishops and pro-life activists on Tuesday spoke out against voluntary euthanasia laws that are set to take effect in Australia’s second most populous state.