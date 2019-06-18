10:00/18 June 2019

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Kocho Angjushev are taking part Tuesday in the Financial Times Western Balkans Forum on “Investment opportunities in a fast-growing region” in London.

Skopje – North Macedonia and Albania are ready. It’s in our interest to integrate Western Balkans into the EU, said Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs/Vice-President of the EC. There’s optimism in North Macedonia’s Government, too. Deputy PM Radmila Shekjerinska is convinced the country would start EU talks this year.

Luxembourg – EU ministers from the bloc’s 28 states disagree on Monday on starting formal membership negotiations with the North Macedonia and Albania and according to the draft communique will re-examine the issue in October and after the German parliament is due to look into the matter.

Lawmakers from Britain’s ruling Conservatives will hold a second round of voting on six candidates to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May as party leader on Tuesday, with pro-Brexit Boris Johnson expected to consolidate his position as the strong favourite.

Reigning Copa America champions Chile made a strong start to their title defence on Monday, beating guest team Japan 4-0 in Sao Paulo.

At least 11 people have been killed and 122 were injured in an earthquake in the south-western Chinese province of Sichaun, state media reported on Tuesday.

Egypt’s former president Mohammed Morsi has been buried in Cairo, his son said on Tuesday, after he collapsed in court and died a day earlier.