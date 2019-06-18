10:00/18 June 2019
Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Kocho Angjushev are taking part Tuesday in the Financial Times Western Balkans Forum on “Investment opportunities in a fast-growing region” in London.
Skopje – North Macedonia and Albania are ready. It’s in our interest to integrate Western Balkans into the EU, said Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs/Vice-President of the EC. There’s optimism in North Macedonia’s Government, too. Deputy PM Radmila Shekjerinska is convinced the country would start EU talks this year.
Luxembourg – EU ministers from the bloc’s 28 states disagree on Monday on starting formal membership negotiations with the North Macedonia and Albania and according to the draft communique will re-examine the issue in October and after the German parliament is due to look into the matter.
London – Lawmakers from Britain’s ruling Conservatives will hold a second round of voting on six candidates to succeed Prime Minister Theresa May as party leader on Tuesday, with pro-Brexit Boris Johnson expected to consolidate his position as the strong favourite.
Sao Paulo – Reigning Copa America champions Chile made a strong start to their title defence on Monday, beating guest team Japan 4-0 in Sao Paulo.
Beijing – At least 11 people have been killed and 122 were injured in an earthquake in the south-western Chinese province of Sichaun, state media reported on Tuesday.
Cairo – Egypt’s former president Mohammed Morsi has been buried in Cairo, his son said on Tuesday, after he collapsed in court and died a day earlier.