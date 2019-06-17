18:00/17 June 2019

Skopje – The international community approves of the proposed Law on the Public Prosecution and all political parties should support it as it’s in the best interest of our country, according to Minister of Justice Renata Deskoska.

Skopje – The extradition request for the fugitive former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski as being organiser of violent storming of the Parliament on 27 April, 2017 will soon be sent to Budapest, Justice Minister Renata Deskoska told reporters on Monday.

Skopje – Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Kocho Angjushev will participate Tuesday in the Financial Times Western Balkans Forum on “Investment opportunities in a fast-growing region”, as part of their working visit to the United Kingdom.

Skopje – Considering how long we’ve been waiting, a 2- or 3-month delay of our Euro-prospect shouldn’t discourage us because we would have to make some very difficult decisions during the negotiations. If we skip this hurdle, it doesn’t mean we’ve come to the end, said Simonida Kacarska of the European Policy Institute (EPI).

Skopje – As of Monday midnight, the retail price of EUROSUPER BS-95 gasoline will increase by half a denar per litre, while that of diesel remain the same, Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has decided.

Krivolak – A day for high-level visitors was organized Monday at Krivolak base as part of the Decisive Strike exercise, where North Macedonia’s Army infantry battalion presented offensive alongside members of the Pennsylvania National Guard.

Krivolak – It was worth it considering the benefits that were enabled, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Monday on the one-year anniversary of the Prespa Agreement.

Athens – We’ve no right to ask for radical reforms, compliance with European legislation, and then withdraw, because this could have significant consequences both to the region and to Europe, Greek Foreign Minister George Katrougalos said in an interview with “Avgi” newspaper.

Former Austrian far-right leader Heinz-Christian Strache will not take his seat in the European Parliament, he said Monday, vowing to return to politics as soon as he has uncovered who organized the video sting that toppled him last month.

Lagos – Thirty-four people have been killed by armed attackers in two villages in the north-western Nigerian state of Zamfara, police said on Sunday.