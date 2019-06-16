15:00/16 June/2019

Brussels – Foreign Ministers and Ministers responsible for European Affairs of the EU member states are to meet on Tuesday (June 18) in Luxembourg to discuss European Commission’s 2019 enlargement package and EU enlargement policy.

Resen – Republic of North Macedonia should get a date to launch EU accession negotiations. In the past two years, the state and the government have done everything necessary. I think that North Macedonia will get a date for start of EU accession negotiations, German Ambassador Thomas Norbert Gerberich said on Sunday.

Resen – I am certain that we will attract the attention of all citizens of North Macedonia to visit the Prespa Lake and to see its beauty during the summer season, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told the two-day “Meet Prespa” event.

Ohrid – The ruling SDSM party is to hold Sunday a meeting of the Central Board and to discuss the election of the new party leadership as well as the completion of the internal changes.

Skopje – As of Monday, Interior Ministry will start issuing new car registration plates with the “NMK” code.

The first cases of the mosquito-borne Chikungunya virus have been registered in Spain.

Hong Kong – Massive crowds of protesters poured onto Hong Kong streets on Sunday afternoon to march against a controversial extradition law, wearing black T-shirts in a sign of solidarity.

A tsunami warning was issued for New Zealand on Sunday after a 7.0 earthquake in the Pacific, but was lifted minutes later, officials confirmed.

Lionel Messi’s quest for an elusive first title with Argentina started off on the wrong foot as the Albiceleste was defeated by Colombia 2-0 in their first Copa America match on Saturday.